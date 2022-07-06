Human bones dug up in Northampton garden are 1,400 YEARS OLD, experts confirm

Police have halted investigations into discovery of human bones in a Northampton garden after experts confirmed the remains are 1,400 YEARS OLD.

Forensic teams spent five days digging outside a house in Beechwood Avenue, Westone, following the find by a local builder.

Specialists were summoned to the property, one of a row of 1950s-built bungalows in a quiet close, on Wednesday (April 20).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forensic teams spent five days digging following the discovery of bones in ground outside a bungalow in Westone

Officers described the items as being of “archaeological significance.”

The remains were sent for analysis and it was confirmed on Wednesday (July 6) results had revealed they date back to Anglo-Saxon times.

A spokesman said: “The bones have been dated back to the seventh century. Due to their age, a coroner’s inquest is not required and our policing investigation has now been completed.”