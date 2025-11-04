Huge police presence descends on Northampton neighbourhood following large scale police operation

Undercover and uniformed officers swarmed a Northampton estate on Monday evening with police saying they have no record of the incident.

Residents in the Briar Hill area reported a large police presence on Monday night, with several marked and unmarked vehicles seen around 9 – 10pm.

Video footage shared online shows blue lights flashing along Thorn Hill, Briar Hill, while a photo seen by the Chron appears to show a man being arrested.

One resident wrote: “Loads of police and undercover going up Towcester Road.” Another added: “It’s over where we are, Crystal Motors end.”

A helicopter was also seen circling the area for more than 20 minutes. “It’s been hovering at least 20 mins now, something going on near Ringway/Briar Hill I think,” one person said.

Another resident said: “Police running round my back garden and private communal parking out back. I think they're chasing and looking for someone and their police dogs are out my front and back as well.”

Others reported hearing noise across nearby estates. “Loud over Delapre,” one said. “At one point it was flying right above me on Rothersthorpe Avenue,” another added.

Chronicle & Echo has contacted Northamptonshire Police for comment. A spokesperson said the force currently has no record of an incident in the area at that time.