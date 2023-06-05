Huge new adventure golf course complete with moving dinosaurs, waterfall and beach opens at Central Milton Keynes

A new themed indoor adventure golf attraction has opened in a huge 14,000 sq ft unit at Xscape in CMK.

Volcano Falls Adventure Golf is located on the main ground floor level and offers three themed courses over two levels, totalling 36 holes of golf to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three separately themed indoor miniature golf courses feature animatronic dinosaurs, a 5m high waterfall, tropical beach and a vintage circus.

Volcano Falls Adventure Golf features moving dinosaurs

The experience also boasts digital darts and a private karaoke booth for all ages to enjoy, along with a great range of food and drink options including a licenced bar.

It’s the third Volcano Falls location to open in the UK and is billed as the perfect location for birthday parties and group events.

Nick Coppock, Xscape Milton Keynes General Manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Volcano Falls to Xscape Milton Keynes. We’re always looking to bring new and exciting leisure experiences to our visitors, and adventure golf certainly fits the bill - a fun experience that can be enjoyed by all ages. This addition complements our existing activities and restaurants, enhancing Xscape as the top destination for fun, all under one roof!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volcano Falls is operated by Funstation, who already operates one of their popular cashless game centres within Xscape, located next door to the new adventure golf attraction.

James Miller, Funstation Managing Director, said “Xscape MK is one of the top leisure destinations in the UK and we are really excited to open our latest venue here. We’ve pulled out all the stops to provide a unique multi-level golf experience for all ages to enjoy.