Huge delays at Chowns Mill roundabout as emergency services deal with vehicle fire

Traffic is stalled on the A6 and A45 in Northamptonshire as emergency services deal with a vehicle fire near the Chowns Mill roundabout.

Highways England is reporting delays of up to 20 minutes between the A14 and the A6 with queues in all directions just after 12noon.

Northamptonshire Highways is warning drivers to expect delays through the roadworks for the rest of the day and overnight as teams carry out emergency repairs to the scorched road surface.

Traffic is queuing on the A6 heading towards Chowns Mill

A spokesman said: "We have been made aware of a vehicle fire on the A6 bypass between Chowns Mill roundabout and Rushden.

"Emergency services are dealing with incident and there will be emergency repairs carried out to the road surface tonight."

North Northamptonshire Council is also warning the work could affect nearby residents

A spokesman for the authority said: "Highways England will be working closer to residents near the A6 Bypass and some residents may hear louder noises than usual, from machines used for removing the old road surface layer, and then laying the new surface layers.

"There will be additional lighting in the area and some machines will use amber flashing lights and reversing beepers for safety reasons.

"Some residents may feel some vibration from the use of the asphalt planer & vibrating roller, which is needed to compact the layers of asphalt.

"Highways England appreciate this work can be a source of frustration to local residents, especially at night and in the current hot weather and apologises in advance for any disruption caused. Noise & levels of vibration will continue to be monitored to ensure British standards are met and prevent damage to properties. All staff will be briefed about standards when working close the residential areas."