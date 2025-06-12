Huge charity book sale to take place in Wellingborough this weekend with thousands of items all priced at 50p

A huge book sale will take place in Wellingborough this weekend in aid of the Guide Dogs charity - and all books will be priced at 50p.

The charity event will take place at Wellingborough Old Grammarians in Oxford Street (opposite Morrisons) on Saturday (June 14).

Organised by Wellingborough and Rushden Guide Dogs volunteer, Bev Odell, the book sale boasts between 1,000 and 2,000 items, all generously donated by members of the public.

Bev said: “Support from friends and family has been marvellous. It has been overwhelming.

“I just need that support to be carried on by people coming to the sale.”

The sale will include books from many genres, such as romance, easy reading, gardening, cookery, hobbies and interests, auto-biographies, thrillers, crime, education and more. There will also be puzzles on offer.

Everything will be priced at 50p and all money raised will go towards the local branch of the Guide Dogs charity.

Bev added: “All charities are struggling at the moment so this is about trying to raise money for such an important cause.

“We need to raise money so we can keep training our dogs. The dogs help give people their independence so they can carry on living their lives as best they can. It’s vital.”

At the sale, which will be on from 11am until 3pm on Saturday, visitors can expect thousands of ‘good quality’ books for a ‘bargain price’.

They will also be able to have a chat with volunteers from the charity and meet some of the guide dogs.

Everyone is welcome and all are invited to stay for a drink and lunch at Wellingborough Old Grammarians.