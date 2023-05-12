Chronicle & Echo presents another picture special of coronation street parties across Dallington, Spinney Hill, Weston Favell and Kingsthorpe

Throughout the early May bank holiday weekend (May 6-8), streets across Northampton have been coming together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III, who was crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

Whilst many residents came together to celebrate this historic event, some streets took this rare opportunity simply to get together with their neighbours and enjoy some barbecue food to music in the sunshine.

On Coronation Day, the weather was not so kind but that did not stop all of Northampton’s spirited residents from cracking on with their planned parties anyway.

In Fir Tree Walk, children played on the bouncy castle, music blared out from a gazebo and two men enjoyed a game of table tennis in the rain.

I had a chat with the street’s party organiser, 69-year-old Liz Benfield.

Liz said: “I just think it’s a monumental day. It’s part of our history, it’s a part of our heritage. We should embrace it whether it’s raining or not.

“Whatever you think of the royal family, it is a wonderful day and it will be a day that the likes of myself will never see again.”

She gestures to where the children are playing on the bouncy castle, adding: “ These people will but I won’t and we should celebrate it.”

Take a look at these photos of coronation celebrations across Dallington, Spinney Hill, Weston Favell and Kingsthorpe - spot yourself or anyone you know?

1 . Trevor Crescent The Trevor Crescent street party to mark the King's Coronation on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo: Annette Donnelly

2 . Trevor Crescent The Trevor Crescent street party to mark the King's Coronation on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo: Annette Donnelly

3 . Stanton Avenue When I visited Stanton Avenue, the residents were still setting up but organiser, Wendy Cox, told me that 81 people were due to attend that day. Photo: Megan Hillery

4 . Fir Tree Walk The residents of Fir Tree Walk did not let a bit of rain ruin their fun on Coronation Day... Photo: Megan Hillery