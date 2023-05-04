News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
2 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
3 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
4 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
5 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

How to share your photos of Coronation celebrations with Northampton Chronicle & Echo

Street parties, homemade cakes, dogs dressed up, events and more for the Coronation – we want to see your pictures of it all

David Summers
By David Summers
Published 4th May 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:47 BST

We want to see how you celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and any photos you send, we want to share with our readers!

If you would like a photo or photos of your community celebration to appear on the Northampton Chronicle & Echo website and potentially in the newspaper, it is very easy for you to do.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simply go to our portal Your World https://submit.nationalworld.com and select ‘Northampton Chronicle & Echo’ from the menu.

How to share your Coronation celebration pictures with us.How to share your Coronation celebration pictures with us.
How to share your Coronation celebration pictures with us.
Most Popular

Upload one or more photos making sure that you took the photograph and that they are suitable to be shared.

Add a headline, for example: ‘This is how the village of xxx celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Write a simple introduction, for example: ‘One hundred people attended a Coronation street party at xxx.’

Then give some additional information – anything that made the day special, what you really enjoyed about it. Be certain to say where in Northampton the event was held.

We will look forward to receiving your reports and publishing them on https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/ and then in your local newspaper.

Thank you for your support.

Related topics:Charles IIICoronation