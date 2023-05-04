How to share your photos of Coronation celebrations with Northampton Chronicle & Echo
Street parties, homemade cakes, dogs dressed up, events and more for the Coronation – we want to see your pictures of it all
We want to see how you celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and any photos you send, we want to share with our readers!
If you would like a photo or photos of your community celebration to appear on the Northampton Chronicle & Echo website and potentially in the newspaper, it is very easy for you to do.
Simply go to our portal Your World https://submit.nationalworld.com and select ‘Northampton Chronicle & Echo’ from the menu.
Upload one or more photos making sure that you took the photograph and that they are suitable to be shared.
Add a headline, for example: ‘This is how the village of xxx celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III’
Write a simple introduction, for example: ‘One hundred people attended a Coronation street party at xxx.’
Then give some additional information – anything that made the day special, what you really enjoyed about it. Be certain to say where in Northampton the event was held.
We will look forward to receiving your reports and publishing them on https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/ and then in your local newspaper.
Thank you for your support.