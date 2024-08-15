How the Molten Magnets flyball team plan to celebrate their 20th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Molten Magnets flyball team has been known for its large range of competitive and speedy dogs for more than two decades.

Based in Moulton, Northampton, and founded more than 20 years ago, the team has been well-known for their love of dogs and for their determination to become the UK's fastest flyball team. Currently there is a team of 35 dog lovers and more than 40 trained dogs playing their favourite sport, flyball, at the club.

With an outstanding 15.3 second record in completing a relay race and Bhav Patel, their head coach, winning the Spirit of Flyball Award last year, the team has gone from strength to strength in its milestone year.

The Molten Magnets was first established by Jean Meeking in 2004 and was taken over by Bhav in 2016 after Jean unfortunately passed.

The Molten Magnets flyball team.

The Molten Magnets run several teams under its banner such as the Molten Monarchs, the Molten Metals, the Molten Marvels and the Molten Magpies. The teams are regular competitors and travel most weekends to competitions.

Flyball consists of a team of four dogs competing in a relay race. Two teams are lined up against each other and the fastest team to complete the course are deemed the winners. The dogs celebrate by wearing small rosettes that both they and their owners get to enjoy.

Kerry, the social media manager for the Molten Magnets said: “It is only four dogs per team but we always have two dogs as subs just in case the dogs get tired.”

To make it fair, the dogs are separated into different groups depending on their overall speed. They are then tasked with the challenge of passing through sensor lights, leaping over four hurdles, triggering the flyball box to catch the ball and then make their way back to the start as fast as they can so their next team member can go.

When they are not competing, they meet up every Tuesday for three hours of training to prepare for their next event. They compete all around the UK in both indoor and outdoor settings such as showgrounds and big country parks.

Kerry also added: “If we have had a competition, we won't host a training session just so the dogs can rest and relax.”

The teams across the UK take turns in hosting the events. The Molten Magnets are known to host their competitions in May and June and teams come from all across the country to compete.

There is, however, a competition where only the fastest dogs get to take part, Crufts. An event where sixteen teams go head to head in an exciting and competitive relay to be crowned the Flyball Champions.

Kerry added: “All our dogs are pets first and they do this because they enjoy it. It’s great fun! We love to do something with our dogs that they enjoy. It is great for their wellbeing and mental health.”

The Molten Magnets flyball team will be celebrating their 20th anniversary this year and will be holding an event to celebrate at the Sixfields Stadium on Sunday September 29, from 10am to 3pm. There will be pop-up shops and food stalls both for humans and canines.

Kerry stated: “We will also be hosting a ‘have a go’ for you to bring your own dogs to try Flyball. All dogs are welcome.”

If you can’t make this event, the team will be holding events in the future with dates to be released soon on their social media. You can look forward to The Cheese Run where dogs battle it out to eat cheese the fastest or The Fun Dog Show where dogs fight it out to see who has the waggiest tail or the best snout.

You can find when these events will be announced on their Facebook @MoltenMagnetsFlyballTeam or on their Instagram @MoltenMagnetsFlyball.