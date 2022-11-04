How shopping on Amazon this Black Friday could support Northampton charity

Savvy shoppers hoping to grab a bargain in this month’s Black Friday deals are being asked to consider supporting a Northampton cancer charity.

Everything from televisions, laptops and gaming to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys are expected to be on offer as part of Amazon’s Black Friday event on Friday, November 25, but there is a way that some of the profit made by the company can be given back to a town charity.

Jason Forskitt, co-founder of BacZac His Legacy – a cancer charity set up in memory of his son Zac, of Abington Vale, who lost his battle with cancer aged just 20 six years ago – is asking shoppers to consider using Amazon’s sister site Amazon Smile for any purchases they might make.

BacZac His Legacy was set up after Zac Forskitt (pictured above) died at the age of 20.

Amazon Smile is the same as Amazon and offers the same products, same great prices and same services, but it donates a portion of profits made to a specific charity. Purchasers just need to sign in using their existing Amazon account details to get started.

After signing in, online shoppers just need to complete a simple search for ‘BacZac His Legacy’ and select it as the charity to support. Amazon then donates 0.5 percent of the net purchase (excluding VAT, returns and shipping fees) of eligible purchases to the charitable organisation. By remembering to use Amazon Smile people can support their chosen charities for purchases throughout the year, not just on Black Friday.

Jason said: “Black Friday is without a doubt the biggest shopping event of the year and this year we are asking people considering making a purchase through Amazon Smile to support BacZac His Legacy. We know how easy it is to forget to sign up for things like this so that is why we are reminding people to take a moment to sign-up and support us – and in doing so support those young people battling cancer this Christmas.”

BacZac is asking shoppers to use Amazon Smile this year.

The charity is fundraising to purchase a seaside respite home to provide families with a much-needed UK break.