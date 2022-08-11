How one Northampton recruitment agency is helping Ukrainian refugees find work

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton recruitment agency has launched a new section of its website specifically aimed at Ukrainian refugees.

Encore Personnel, in College Street Mews, has invested in its online resource to support those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, by signposting a route to finding, applying for and securing roles from logistics to manufacturing.

On the new web page, Encore is providing online resources to support Ukrainian job seekers in their job hunt.

Lewis Hanrahan (left) Louise Bragg (right) from Encore Personnel.

The new web resources have been translated into Ukrainian so that refugees urgently in need of work have one less barrier to overcome.

Operations director at Encore Louise Bragg said: “We’re committed to supporting the communities where our customers are located, which means doing our utmost to help those in need of our expertise to find jobs that suit them and their personal circumstances.

“We can make a tangible difference to the job-seeking experience for Ukrainian refugees. That’s why we’ve invested time in creating a space on our website as well as ensuring we have Ukrainian speaking consultants in our teams.

“We’re on hand to advise, guide and support applicants through the process of finding work, from the first words they type in the search bar to wishing them luck on their first day in the job. We hope this new resource will have a positive impact on the search for employment of Ukrainian people looking to put down roots in the UK.”