How Northants Community Aid has helped groups across the county with grants...

A leading Northamptonshire -based health and wellbeing organisation has provided vital funding to several charities in the county to help them bounce back from the pandemic.

Northants Community Aid has financially supported seven local organisations that needed donations, such as Breast Friends Northamptonshire, The Food Shack Project, and Café Track.

The donations have increased capacity in counselling resources at the children’s charity Kids Aid, helped The Food Shack Project fund the delivery of Christmas dinners for vulnerable families in Kettering and Corby and enabled Café Track to serve more customers by providing outdoor furniture.

Spencer Contact used the funds to increase deliveries of furniture to those most in need

In addition, cancer support group Breast Friends Northamptonshire was able to offer six weeks of outdoor activities in Daventry and Wellingborough thanks to the donation, while Christian charity Spencer Contact used the funds to increase deliveries of furniture to those most in need.

Northants Community Aid Trustee, Paul Green said: “It is an honour to donate funding to small charities in Northamptonshire as they often support our most vulnerable residents.

“We are proud to raise money for local causes that solely support the health and wellbeing of Northamptonshire communities.”

Becca Caswell-Fox from Kids Aid said: “It was so lovely to meet with Northants Community Aid and hear about the incredible work they do for our community.

“They are making all the difference to small, local charities like Kids Aid so I owe them a big thank you.”

Steve Scarsbrook from Spencer Contact said: “The support of Northants Community Aid is a great source of encouragement to all of us involved with Spencer Contact.

“The funds will help us to continue our work in providing furniture and household items to those in desperate need in Northampton.”

Donations provided by Northants Community Aid also helped the Crusader Boating Community buy seating for its latest narrow boat and helped Northampton and Lamport Railway purchase a new information board charting the history of the railway and its current operations.

Northants Community Aid raises money for local charities which support the health and wellbeing of people who living in Northamptonshire. It supports small charities, which rarely attract funding which larger organisations can access.

Northants Community Aid is set up and run by a group of impassioned local people. It is supported by local small businesses keen to give back the communities they work with.