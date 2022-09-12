How Northamptonshire residents can leave a tribute to The Queen - Sign our online book of condolence

An online book of condolence has been set up for people to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen, including for readers of Chronicle & Echo, Northants Telegraph and Daventry Express.

The death of Her Majesty The Queen was announced on Thursday (September 8).

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on Thursday (September 8).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - with admirers flocking in their thousands to both Buckingham Palace and various other events across the country to celebrate the beloved royal.

Northamptonshire residents are invited to join other readers from papers across NationalWorld to sign the online book of condolence.