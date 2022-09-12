How Northamptonshire residents can leave a tribute to The Queen - Sign our online book of condolence
Northamptonshire readers are invited to join other NationalWorld readers across the country in signing the book of condolence
An online book of condolence has been set up for people to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen, including for readers of Chronicle & Echo, Northants Telegraph and Daventry Express.
The death of Her Majesty The Queen was announced on Thursday (September 8).
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.
In June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - with admirers flocking in their thousands to both Buckingham Palace and various other events across the country to celebrate the beloved royal.
Northamptonshire residents are invited to join other readers from papers across NationalWorld to sign the online book of condolence.
Find out more about the book of condolence and find the form to leave your tribute here.