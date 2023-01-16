How Northampton Male Voice Choir has supported local and national charities in 2022

The award winning Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC) works tirelessly in support of great causes and from its fundraising activities during 2022 the choir has made donations of £830 to Parkinson’s UK and £1000 to Prostate Cancer UK .

A further estimated £6,000 was raised last year by other charitable organisations from the proceeds of concerts in which NMVC performed on their behalf.

NMVC Chairman, Mark York, said “Our nominated charity for 2023 is the Motor Neuron Disease Association, which is doing magnificent work in its fight against MND and we are determined to raise as much money as possible. As part of our major recruitment project this year we’ll be challenging men in Northamptonshire and surrounding areas to join our new Charity Choir, lead by NMVC musical Director, Stephen Bell, and take part with us in our fundraising concert for MNDA.”