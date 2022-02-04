Housing provider teams up with litter picking group to keep Northampton tidy

A housing provider has teamed up with a popular litter picking group to encourage residents to help keep Northampton tidy.

Northampton Partnership Home (NPH) is working with Northants Litter Wombles and West Northamptonshire Council to provide a programme of events designed to bring residents together to keep their neighbourhood tidy.

The first event took place in St James on Saturday, January 22 and the organisers were thrilled with the turnout.

Organisers were 'thrilled' with the turn out for the first litter picking event.

Claire Clark, NPH’s resident involvement team leader, said: “We’re so happy to have the Wombles on board with this initiative as we know how hard they work to keep Northampton tidy.

“We want to help them on their mission, encourage more people to engage with local services and also spare a little time helping to keep their own area tidy.

“At NPH, we love Northampton and we know that local residents are often not to blame for the litter or flytipping in their area, so we understand the frustrations.

“That’s why Team NPH is coming out on weekends and school holidays to support residents to love their neighbourhood and find out how they can help us to tackle this issue.”

More events are already planned in neighbourhoods across Northampton.

NPH is also keen to hear from residents who would like the team to organise a litter pick in their area.

Nicola Elliot from the litter picking group added: “Northants Litter wombles is so pleased to be supporting NPH with community litter picking.

“Our aim is to make Northamptonshire a better place to live, work and visit.

“We have tackled several areas across the county and now have more than 50 litter picking groups taking care of their local communities.

“Litter picking is a great hobby, the chance to get some fresh air, meet like-minded people and do good for our environment.

“Please feel free to join our Facebook group for more information.”

The Love Your Neighbourhood team will be in Lumbertubs on Valentines Day, which is also half term.

The team will be meeting at 10.30 at Rillwood Medical Centre car park. Everyone is welcome to join.