Housebuilder donates £1,000 to help Roade junior footballers keep warm this winter​​​​​​​

(Left to right) Alan Hames, Sales Manager for Davidsons Homes, with Peter Lowe, commercial and development manager for Roade FC, with the U7s, U8s, U10s, U13s and U15s coaches and committee members.

Roade Football Club’s junior team managers and coaches will be able to keep warm on the touchline this winter thanks to a sponsorship deal with a local housebuilder.

Davidsons Homes South Midlands, which is currently building in Hanslope, has contributed £1,000 towards providing new weather-proof winter jackets – which the junior teams’ managers and coaches at the Northamptonshire club will be donning for the next two seasons.

Roade Football Club, which dates back to 1910 and is based off Hyde Road, welcomes footballers from all walks of life irrespective of gender and ability. Teams currently range from Under-6s to adults.

Peter Lowe, commercial and development manager for Roade Football Club, said: “With 15 junior teams, ranging from Under-6s through to Under-18s, we have many managers and coaches that require training gear.

“We therefore really appreciate Davidsons Homes generous contribution, which will go a long way to ensure that our managers look and feel the part, as well as helping to instil a stronger and more professional identity to the club’s image.

“Our usual revenue streams have been disrupted over the last year or so due to the pandemic, with many events – such as our quiz nights and annual firework display – not able to take place. This sponsorship deal therefore couldn’t have come at a better time, particularly as the club continues to grow at a rapid rate.”