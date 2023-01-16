Hotel guest 'FURIOUS' after £2,400's worth of items 'disappear' at busy Northampton town centre branch

A guest staying at a busy hotel in Northampton is ‘furious’ after £2,400's worth of his belongings have allegedly just ‘disappeared’ - and now he is demanding full compensation.

Scaffolder Stephen Bone, from County Durham, who works in the town during the week and stays at Travelodge in Gold Street, says he found his hotel room was 'empty' and wooden coat hangers all on the floor when returning from his shift on Tuesday, December 6.

Since then, Stephen says he has been in dispute with Travelodge and in contact with police to resolve the issue, but has not had any success.

Stephen (left), in one of his £500 Hugo Boss coats, claims £2,400's worth of items have been taken from his hotel room at Travelodge in Gold Street

The list of items that have gone missing are as follows: two Hugo Boss coats worth almost £1,000 in total; one pair of Hugo Boss jeans; four Hugo Boss polo tops; one pair of Hugo Boss shoes valued at around £350; four pairs of joggers; four t-shirts; four sweat tops; nine pairs of M&S boxers; 10 pairs of socks; one pair of Adidas trainers; and toiletries including a £100 toothbrush, charger, earphones, clippers, compact charger and its case.

Speaking to the Chron, wife Debi said: "We're furious. We feel so let down by Travelodge.

"He came back from work and he went to his room and he saw these coat hangers on the floor and wondered where all his stuff had gone.

"He went down to reception and asked what happened, nobody could give him a straight answer, nobody dare look at him. There was no manager or assistant manager available. Who's running this place?

"People should be able to go to work and feel their stuff is moderately safe in a locked hotel room but clearly they can’t."

Debi believes another gentleman who has been staying at the hotel may have been wrongly given the items by hotel staff, which is a theory she is trying to get the firm to investigate.

She said: "We have asked Travelodge if this person if they have filled a form in, a recording of the call, where is the list of items that were requested, when did this person call to collect the items, are they on CCTV. We've had no response from Travelodge."

A Travelodge spokeswoman apologised and says it working with police to resolve the issue.

The hotel spokeswoman said: "We would like to sincerely apologise to Mr Bone for the unfortunate and isolated incident that took place during his stay. We have undertaken a comprehensive investigation and are working with the police and we are also liaising with Mr Bone on a suitable solution."

Debi says Travelodge initially offered £330 in compensation but has since upped its offer to £1,000.

Responding to the offer, Debi said: "We've declined it. We're not settling for anything less than what we've originally paid for the items.

"I'd like Travelodge to put everything back to normal and that be it. If they can't replace the clothes... I would like them to pay the £2,400 it's going to cost to replace these things."

What does Travelodge's terms and conditions say?