Hope Centre Northampton announces new CEO ahead of Robin Burgess' step-down mid-June

Hope Centre Northampton has revealed its new CEO who will be replacing the current charity head when he steps down in mid-June this year.

After announcing in January that he would soon be moving on as he approaches his 62nd birthday, current CEO Robin Burgess said Hope was “a very strong base to work from" for whoever fills his shoes.

Now Hope’s board of trustees has found the man they trust with the future of the “very well respected local charity” that is nearing its 50th anniversary.

Alex Copeland

The board’s announcement read: “The Board of Trustees is delighted to announce that it has appointed Alex Copeland to the role of CEO of Hope Centre.

"This appointment anticipates the planned retirement of Robin Burgess, the present CEO, from the middle of June 2022.

"Alex will begin this role part time on the May 17, 2022 and shadow Robin until he leaves.

"The board extends its sincere thanks to Robin for his outstanding leadership and transformative tenure at Hope over the last six years, and for his careful navigation of the Covid pandemic.

"Alex joins Hope Centre with a strong career and experience of leadership roles in the charitable sector, and will lead the next phase of development for Hope services to the homeless community and those in poverty in and around Northampton.”

The new CEO will be helping to manage a wide range of services offered by Northampton Hope Centre. These include supporting people who are homeless, running its Food Club for people in need of affordable food, the provision of medical and mental health resources and more.

To meet the challenge, Mr Copeland reportedly brings more than 14 years of senior management experience to the role, leaving his current position as director of education at the British Horse Society to join the Hope Centre.

The upcoming CEO has also worked as head of clubs and networks at England Athletics, where he led recruitment initiatives which recruited more than 10,000 volunteers to the sport, as well as senior relationship manager at Sport England, where he managed an investment portfolio worth over £150 million, among other achievements.

According to the Hope Centre, Mr Copeland has most recently been running a large multi million pound department with more than 25 team members and 250 contractors through a “significant period of change and modernisation”.

His “extensive experience” and delivered successes in charity development and governance, fundraising and in the delivery of charitable objectives reportedly made him a cut above the rest.

Mr Copeland said that he was excited to join the charity, adding: “Northampton Hope Centre saves lives and makes the world a better place for so many people.

"In this time of global economic downturn with inflation rates growing fast, and on the back of such a challenging two years due to Covid-19, the work of the charity is even more important than ever before.

"I feel incredibly privileged and proud to take up the role of chief executive and to lead an amazing team who truly have a life long impact on so many people during periods of personal challenge.”