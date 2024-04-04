Hope Centre celebrates success of its temporary winter night shelter – described as a ‘godsend’ by one visitor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton Hope Centre has celebrated the success of its temporary winter night shelter, which closed at the end of March after welcoming 46 people over three months.

In anticipation of a cold winter and as a result of the alarming rise in rough sleepers locally, the shelter was opened in early January as a pilot project.

Testimonials from shelter users have highlighted the profound difference it made to their lives in “providing warmth, safety and a pathway to stability”.

One visitor, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It has been a godsend. Without it, I don’t know where I would be. It was safe, dry and a warm haven during an extremely tough time in my life.”

The shelter offered a space throughout the night and the church where it was located, Queensgrove Methodist Church, demonstrated “exceptional commitment to compassion” by getting involved.

The project required considerable logistical efforts, including the relocation of church groups and upheaval, which showed a dedication to helping those in need.

Reverend David Spiers said: “The shelter not only provided help for those in desperate need of shelter from the elements, but has enabled routes into permanent and long-term accommodation.”

The Hope Centre’s CEO Alex Copeland said that although the initiative focused on saving lives in the harsh weather, the benefits went beyond meeting emergency crisis needs.

He says that despite thankfully seeing unseasonably warm weather this winter, the shelter was utilised every night.

“One of the most powerful outcomes is how it has demonstrated the importance of providing immediate and safe accommodation as part of a strategic and multi-agency plan,” said Alex.

“It is not simply about providing crisis support, it is about having a good night's sleep without fear – and has made it so much easier for us to resolve individual housing problems and the multiple issues that underpin them.”

14 individuals were transitioned into secure independent accommodation off the back of the three-month pilot project.

14 individuals were transitioned into secure independent accommodation off the back of collaboration between the Hope Centre and West Northamptonshire Council, as the shelter highlighted their personal needs.

Councillor Adam Brown, deputy leader of WNC and cabinet member for housing, culture and leisure, said: “As a council we are determined to do everything in our power to help those who find themselves in a housing crisis.

“We continue to work hard alongside partners to tackle homelessness early on and provide access to specialist support for those who need it.”

This included a designated employee from WNC working at the winter night shelter alongside the Hope Centre team, offering advice, guidance and hands-on support.

Cllr Brown continued by saying that, in March, WNC approved a new strategy to provide an improved approach to homelessness prevention, relief and joint working across the area – as well as helping to meet the “emergency and longer-term housing needs of the most vulnerable residents”.

“We have a very long way to go,” added Alex. “The causes of homelessness are complex and caused by social circumstances outside of our control. It’s not something that, as a charity, we can fix.

“What we can do though is work as we have done here with the local council, the Northampton Association for Accommodation for Single Homeless (NAASH) and with the support of the local community.”

The Hope Centre is exploring the possibility of a permanent night shelter in the district, as part of their five-year plan to strengthen their offering.

The charity extends its thanks to Reverend David Spiers and the Queensgrove Methodist Church community, WNC, NAASH and other partnerships that were essential to the success of this project.