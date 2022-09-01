Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sight loss charity, Guide Dogs, is calling for volunteers across Northampton to provide a loving home to a guide dog puppy for the first year of their life.

‘Puppy raisers’ are crucial for the early development of guide dogs - according to the charity - and their responsibilities include teaching puppies basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

The role supports puppies for the first 12-16 months of their lives before they begin their specialist guide dog training.

Can you give a loving home to a guide dog puppy for the first year of their life?

A puppy development advisor for Guide Dogs Claire Purr said: “This is a rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and prepare them for their future role, supporting someone with sight loss.

“It is a long-term volunteering role, as each puppy will live with you for at least a year.

“We’ll provide all the support and training, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment so volunteers must be able to give a guide dog puppy the love and attention they need.

Applicants must have the ability to access online content as well as training materials and have an email address.

Costs for all the food, veterinary care and equipment required will be covered by the Guide Dogs charity.

According to Guide Dogs, two million people in the UK are living with sight loss. The charity was founded in 1934 and is almost entirely dependent on donations.