A Northamptonshire tearoom, described as a “homely” offering by the director, says it is the service and homemade food that keep customers coming back for more.

The ARTea Room, located in Wakefield Country Courtyard in Potterspury, Towcester, is a traditional vintage tearoom serving a range of loose leaf teas in fine china cups and saucers.

The counter is always stocked with freshly homemade cakes – with cream teas, afternoon teas and a variety of other drinks and food options also on offer.

James Swansborough-Smith, director of the business, first bought the tearoom in February 2015. He and his wife took over from the two sisters that previously owned it, in a bid to build on what they had created.

Having described the previous food offering as “quite limited”, James’ vision was to use his experience in training as a chef in London to add to the menu and make use of the space to its full potential.

When asked to describe The ARTea Room to those who may not have visited before, the business director said: “It’s very unique locally and a quirky space. A lot of people who come in say it’s just like their great aunt or nan’s sitting room. It’s very homely.”

All of the cakes are made on the premises, along with the majority of the food. James and the team make as much of it as they can.

James believes it is the service that keeps customers coming back for more as everyone – particularly regulars – are looked after. The homemade food, which James described as “really good quality” and with “good size portions”, is also a draw.

The team’s proudest achievement is taking over from the previous owners and building on what they had created.

James also spoke proudly of the way the business came out the other side of the pandemic, particularly as they were unable to operate as a takeaway business due to their location.

“There’s not the passing trade here like there is on a high street,” he added.

Though there were plans for The ARTea Room to be taken over by another Northants business a couple of months ago, that did not go ahead and the current team continued their journey with the venue.

Looking to the future, there will be new additions to the food menu – and James says they are always looking for new cake flavours to add to the counter.