Homeless man's loyal companion dog desperately seeks forever home in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rottweiler who has spent his life as companion to a homeless man is in urgent need of a new loving home.

Chaps has been at his owner’s side for four years, since he was a pup, but sadly now the pair must part company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He and his owner arrived at city homeless charity The Bus Shelter MK 10 months ago, seeking support during challenging times.

Chaps and his ex-homeless owner must sadly part company and the dog is urgently seeking a forever home

The charity provides a warm, secure space for those experiencing homelessness and also offers essential assistance to help people regain independence and rebuild their lives.

A Bus Shelter spokesperson said: "His owner, having moved on has sadly made the difficult decision to part ways with Chaps, necessitating the search for a new, forever home.”

They said Chaps had been the “ideal guest” during his months at the shelter and has been loved by staff and residents alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s been an integral part of The Bus Shelter MK community… We are reaching out to compassionate individuals and families who may be able to provide Chaps with the love and care he deserves.”

Described as a loving and fun boy, Chaps thrives on companionship, playing football and cuddle time. His ideal home would be one where he can receive plenty of attention and care.

He is currently in short-term foster care and The Bus Shelter is collaborating with National Animal Welfare Trust in Aspley Guise to find him a forever home.