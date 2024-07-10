Home Office U-turns on decision to deport Northamptonshire NHS paramedic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Home Office has agreed to provide settled status to a paramedic who has lived in the UK for nearly seven years.

Pavel Klim was granted pre-settled status in November 2019, which allowed him to live and work in the UK for five years. However, this year, the Home Office in England refused him settled status, and as a result, his pre-settled status was also revoked.

Pavel lodged an appeal against the decision last month and had to rely on his Certificate of Application as evidence of his residence rights until the appeal was finally determined.

The 33-year-old man from Crick, Northamptonshire, born in the Czech Republic, could have been removed from the UK if his application was rejected again.

Following several tough weeks during which he tried to stay hopeful and go on working for the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, Pavel received an email from the Home Office on Tuesday (July 9), announcing that his application under the EU Settlement Scheme had been approved.

Pavel said: “I feel better. I don't feel like I've processed it in my head yet.

“It's really interesting. There's obviously a gap in the system. There is something that can be improved, and it's just annoying that people need to go through it. I will not just leave it like that.”

Pavel had to fight for more than 10 months to prove to the Home Office his eligibility to be granted Indefinite Leave in the UK, also known as settled status.

“Your article made a difference,” Pavel added.

“Don't be scared; just speak up. People can help each other. That's the magic thing about a community.”

Pavel spent £950 on the appeal against the Home Office and was informed by his solicitors that he could have had to cover more fees down the road.

Two days ago, on July 8, his partner and friends launched a GoFundMe page to assist him in paying the expenses. In less than 48 hours, they raised nearly £3,000.

“It's crazy. It's amazing. People want to help. They did it behind my back. I had no idea.

“Thank you to my partner, friends, colleagues from the ambulance service, and the community. I'll definitely give this back to the community and just do as much as I can for the locals as I've been until now. Hopefully, I will pay it back in some way through my work,” said Pavel.