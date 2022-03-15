Hollywood Napoleon movie comes to Kettering stately home

Hollywood has once again come to a Kettering stately home with film crews descending on the grounds of Boughton House for what is believed to be the Apple TV+ movie Napoleon.

Director Sir Ridley Scott will be working with Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix as the French military leader and Vanessa Kirby – who played Princess Margaret in The Crown - will be his wife Josephine.

It's not the first time that Boughton House and its estate has had a starring role in a major production. In 2012, scenes for Les Miserables were shot in the house whic is often described as 'The English Versailles'.

Local people have reported seeing deliveries of French period furniture to be used as props. Large lighting rigs can be seen in front of the house and temporary stabling has been provided for the horses and carriages to be used in the filming.

Built in the 16th century and nestled in 1,000 acres of Northamptonshire countryside, Boughton's grounds include a church, seven courtyards, a lily pond and rose garden, all within a Grade I listed park.

Inside the property is a fine art collection that includes pieces from Gainsborough and Van Dyck and French porcelain once made for royalty.

According to Deadline Sir Ridley's passion project movie will tell Napoleon’s origin story and his climb to power as emperor and his tempestuous relationship with his wife Josephine.

Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix is reuniting with director Sir Ridley for the first time since starring in Gladiator in 2000.

The film is set for release in 2023 on Apple TV+ has already been filming at Blenheim Palace near London and will move to Lincoln Cathedral - set to double for Notre Dame.

