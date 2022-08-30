Hollywood megastar Keanu Reeves stuns couple after gatecrashing Northamptonshire wedding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hollywood megastar left a couple stunned after he turned up at their Northamptonshire wedding.

Nikki and James Roadnight were left thrilled when Keanu Reeves turned up at Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa during their nuptials on Monday, August 22.

James bumped into Keanu at the bar of the hotel and said he later promised to come to the reception for a drink.

Keanu Reeves gatecrashed a couple's wedding in Northamptonshire.

Nikki told Newsweek: "My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he'd just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to.

"He was very friendly and said he would later on.

"We didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him.

"It was all very exciting and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he'd just had a long flight so wouldn't stay long but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding.

Keanu and Nikki.

"He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too. Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done.

"My mum, Jo, took photos and shouted for everyone to yell 'Speed' as she took the photo.

"We laughed about that as it's one of his older films. We are big fans. I absolutely loved The Matrix movies and really big fans of the John Wick films too. It was so cool.

"The wedding was absolutely perfect anyway and we had the most magical day.

Danny Ricks and Laura James said they "managed to keep it together" while serving Keanu Reeves at The Fox and Hounds at Charwelton.

"Keanu Reeves dropping by to say hello was just out of this world.

"Something to remember and the start of many more adventures together."

The Matrix actor also walked into the The Fox and Hounds, in Charwelton, on Wednesday evening (August 25) where he happily mingled with punters and posed for photos.

Landlord Danny Ricks said he had to do a "double take" when the film star entered and sat down at a table with six other people.

The 57-year-old ate a vegetarian Caesar salad for starter followed by a main course of falafel - washed down with "quite a few double whiskies".

Danny said: "It was bizarre. I had to do a double take when he walked in as I couldn't quite believe my eyes. I thought 'that guy looks quite a lot like Keanu Reeves'.

"He sat down with six other TV people, I couldn't really hear what they were discussing but it all about filming and scripts.

"He was just a lovely, down to earth guy and was really nice to everyone. Everything nice you would think about him was all true.

"He stood and took photos with customers and staff. Nothing was too much for him, he took plenty of time to chat to everybody.

"He had the Caesar salad and a falafel dish and he got through quite a few double whiskies as well. He certainly likes his whisky.

"We managed to stay professional until the end of his visit but of course we had to get a picture with him.

"It's not every day you get a Hollywood star walk into your pub. It made everyone's evening. He was such a top bloke and absolutely lovely."

The Canadian was in the area filming a documentary about Brawn GP's F1 championship-winning year of 2009.