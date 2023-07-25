HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough owns memoirs of contract killer and drug lord

A prison given a ‘five-star’ rating by an inmate owns the memoirs of a contract killer and a drug lord.

G4S, which runs HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough, said the books were donated and accepted but have never been made available in the prison’s library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I Am A Hitman: The Real-Life Confessions of a Contract Killer and I Am A Drug Lord: The Last Confessions of a Real-Life Underworld Kingpin, both by anonymous authors, were published in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough

The prison’s collection – obtained through a freedom of information request by the LDRS – is made up of about 6,400 items, mostly books, but it also contains DVDs and video games.

A G4S spokesman said:“The two books in question have never been available to prisoners and have been kept in storage since they were donated to HMP Five Wells.

“Every book is audited by the librarian team before it goes out on the shelves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Category C prison library’s stock varies from classics – including two copies of Emma by Jane Austen, six copies of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations and one of David Copperfield – to religious books.

It also owns 13 copies of Angels and Demons by Dan Brown and multiple copies of books in the Bridget Jones series by Helen Fielding.

It also owns copies of other Bridget Jones films on DVD.

Much of its DVD library appears incomplete. For example, it owns two copies of series two of Channel 4’s comedy Peep Show but does not own any other series.

Its video game collection appears to be relatively old. Its football games include FIFA 09, from 2009, and FIFA Football 2002 for the PS2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wellingborough prison was opened in February 2022. Prisoners each have a tablet PC and access to a gym, snooker table, table tennis and sports pitches.

Paedophile Michael Thurman gave the prison a glowing, ‘five-star’ review in prison magazine Inside Time earlier this year.