Historical frontage of Balloon Bar and Fat Cats clings on as huge demolition project continues in Bridge Street

Now little remains on the vast site where the two nightspots once sat – just a few outbuildings and the historic frontage of the former Angel Hotel in Bridge Street.

Demolition work has been ongoing for a number of weeks now. Bringing an end to years of chaos at the fire-ravaged buildings.

Scaffolding has been propping up Fats Cats since a huge fire ripped through the premises in 2012.

Several other fires later, legal proceedings forced the listed buildings to be demolished.

Bridge Street has been partially closed to traffic since August 2023.

This week West Northamptonshire Council issued a statement in relation to a struggling business that has been forced to closed due to lack of business.

Whilst it did not answer any of the direct quotes put to it by the Chronicle & Echo, a spokesperson issued the following statement: “Demolition work is being carried out by the owner of former Balloon Bar in Bridge Street, Northampton, ahead of the tribunal deadline of September 6 to address the safety issues with the building.

“Once the demolition work has been carried out and the area has been made safe again, Bridge Street will be reopened to traffic.

“This is a complex demolition and we have weekly meetings on site so that we can regularly monitor the work, which at present, is on track to meet the deadline.

“We would like to thank all businesses, residents and road users for their patience during this time.”

