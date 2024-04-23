Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NPS Shoes in Wollaston said goodbye to its longest serving employee on April 5 with Michael Sutton retiring from the company he’s been at for almost 50 years.

Michael has been at the company through decades of change, as the factory was once the leading producer of Dr Martens boots, but in 1994 struck out alone with its Solovair brand, which upholds the original manufacturing quality that millions around the world have been accustomed to.

Christian Castle, NPS managing director, said: “Michael Sutton joined NPS Shoes from school. His dedication and commitment over five decades to the industry, his colleagues and NPS Shoes have been amazing and without exaggeration, enabled the company to still exist today.

Michael Sutton served as the president of the committee at NPS - Photography by Ben Lloyd

"Everyone at the company, past and present will miss him very much, but we wish he and his wife all the best for their retirements, and look forward to them keeping in touch and joining us for future company events.”

Michael’s journey in shoemaking began in July 1974 when he joined the company, though he admits that he was initially hesitant to take on a role at NPS as he wanted to be a carpenter.

However, after spending time in the ‘clicking room’ where the components of the shoe are cut and being on day release at college, Michael developed an interest in the profession and never looked back.

NPS was founded as a co-operative company, and Michael served as the president of the committee from 1983 until the factory was acquired by a local businessman in 1999.

He began his career at NPS on July 8, 1974

Since then, he has continued his shoe making career running the clicking room until it was time to call it a day this month.

Michael said: “If it hadn’t been for all the people I’ve worked with over the years it probably wouldn’t have been the same. I got on so well there, it was a pleasure to go to work, to tell you the truth.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a time that I’ve got up and didn’t want to go to work.”

The retirement was marked by a party at the Nag’s head in Wollaston that was ‘a fantastic send off.’

NPS Shoes in South Street, Wollaston

Michael may only be in the early stages of retirement, but admits ‘I’m really enjoying it, it’s been lovely.’