Historic Wollaston pub could be sold and lost as 'asset of community value'

Wollaston's last remaining pub could be sold and be lost as an 'asset of community value' unless a group steps in to buy the property to save it for village use.

The Wollaston Inn in London Road was registered as an asset of community value in 2014 as the facility was seen to 'further the social wellbeing of the local community'.

Now the late 18th Century Grade II-listed pub could be sold, community groups given until Tuesday, March 8, to come forward as an eligible community interest group.

Wollaston Inn - formerly the Nags Head

A notice of intention to dispose of a listed asset of community value has been published - with the clock ticking on members of the community to raise the £495,000 asking price.

It said: "Notice is hereby given that under Section 95(2) of the Localism Act 2011 North Northamptonshire Council received notice on the January 25, 2022, from the owner of their intention to undertake a 'relevant disposal' of the building.

"The building is listed by the council as an Asset of Community Value. As such, an initial moratorium has been triggered to March 8, 2022, during which time eligible community interest groups may request to be treated as a potential bidder for the property.

"If an eligible request is received a full moratorium period to July 25, 2022 will be triggered, being six months in total from notification of the relevant disposal."

Big Bob Knight hosted music events at the pub

The notice added: "During which time sale of the asset is barred and the community interest group are able to prepare a bid for the asset. The owner is under no obligation to accept this bid and is free to dispose of their asset to whom they wish.

"If a request from an eligible community interest group is not received during the initial moratorium period, then the owner is free to dispose of their asset as they wish and no further moratorium period can be triggered for a protected period of 18 months from the date of receipt of the relevant notice of the intention to dispose, which is July 25, 2023."

Introduced in the Localism Act 2011, the Community Right to Bid, allows community groups to nominate land and buildings for listing by the local authority as an ‘Asset of Community Value’ where the facility has recently been, or is presently used, to further the social wellbeing of the local community. Wollaston Parish Council can nominate land and buildings for inclusion as an asset of community value.

The Wollaston Inn - formally the Nags Head - has been marketed by Right Move and is on the market with Nottingham estate agents Everard Cole Ltd.

Over three storeys the corner property has five trading areas including a large restaurant area, bar servery, private dining room and additional lounge area which was previously a games room.

A large function room was once home to the legendary Big Bob Knight who hosted rock and Tamla Motown nights in the late 60s and the early 70s.

The village pub hosted famous bands and music artists including Rod Stewart and The Faces, Free, Edwin Starr, U2, Wishbone Ash, Yes, Medicine Head, Mott The Hoople, Status Quo and Elkie Brooks. And influential Radio One DJ John Peel had a regular Friday night spot at the venue.