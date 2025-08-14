Historic Northampton fire station to close for four weeks to allow for essential works as crews relocated

A historic Northampton fire station – which is the oldest in the county – will close for four weeks to allow for essential works.

The Mounts Station needs urgent electrical upgrades that cannot be carried out safely while the crews are operating from the building, according to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).

The work is due to start on Monday August 18 and is expected to take four weeks. The crews based at The Mounts will be moved to Mereway during the period of essential work.

A spokesman for NFRS said: “The number of fire crews covering Northampton will not be affected and The Mounts crews will be responding from Mereway.

“The firefighters will also still be conducting their usual prevention and community activities and will remain visible in the area.”

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Area Manager for Response Mick Berry added: “We understand that people love to see their fire crews in their usual place, and we want to reassure the public that there will be no reduction in the number of crews covering the Northampton area, we are still able to respond as usual.

“This is urgent and necessary work that we cannot complete safely with our staff still in the building, so I am pleased that we have the right plans in place to relocate our crews and ensure that Northampton is covered and protected as usual.”

While the work at The Mounts is underway, additional security measures will be in place at the building, including Neighbourhood Police patrols from officers based at neighbouring Campbell Square Police Station.