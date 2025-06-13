Hindu Mandir to open in Northampton this evening for prayers following Air India tragedy

A Hindu Mandir in Northampton will open this evening (Friday June 13) for prayers, following the Air India tragedy.

Northampton Sanatan Hindu Mandir in St Michael’s Road will open between 7.30pm and 8.30pm for prayers. Anyone is welcome.

The Air India plane crashed into a residential area moments after taking off in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12). All but one of the 242 people on board the London-bound plane died, and more people on the ground were killed.

The tragedy has impacted people across the world and has left communities in a state of shock.

Indian congress party supporters light candles as they pay homage to the victims of Air India flight 171 which crashed in a residential area near the Ahmedabad airport, in Siliguri, India on June 12, 2025.

A statement on the the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation’s (IHWO) social media page said: “IHWO is deeply saddened by the tragic news of Air India crash and loss of so many lives. This tragedy has shocked the entire world and caused immense grief and suffering to the families of those who were travelling.

“We pray for the souls and families affected by this tragedy.

“Northampton Sanatan Hindu Mandir will open today, Friday June 13 in the evening from 7.30-8.30pm for prayers.

"Everyone welcome.”

Council leader, Mark Arnull, added: “It is with profound sadness that we extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the devastating air crash in Ahmedabad yesterday.

“The loss of so many lives aboard Air India Flight AI171 has deeply touched our community here in West Northamptonshire. Many residents have close family, cultural, and emotional ties to the region.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the 241 individuals who tragically lost their lives, as well as with the sole survivor, who we hope will make a full and swift recovery. We also remember those on the ground who were impacted by this unimaginable event.

“In times of such sorrow, we stand united in grief and solidarity with the people of Ahmedabad and all those mourning across the world.

“We are reaching out to local community leaders and support networks to ensure that anyone in West Northamptonshire affected by this tragedy receives the care and support they need.

"As investigations continue, we hope for clarity and peace for the bereaved. West Northamptonshire Council remains committed to supporting our residents during this difficult time.”

A Wellingborough family were among those killed, as reported by our sister paper the Northamptonshire Telegraph.