Northamptonshire RSPCA is looking to find a special home for a two-year-old lurcher who has sadly been overlooked for more than four months.

Billy is a fun-loving lurcher with plenty of personality but sadly has had no interest from potential adopters for more than 120 days.

The staff at the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch have no idea why this is as he is a friendly and playful dog.

Billy the dog has been looking for a new home for more than four months

Billy came into the charity’s care in December last year. It is believed he had previously been used for hare coursing.

Kate Whitehead, dog adoption co-ordinator at the branch, said: “Billy is a playful boy who enjoys his toys and having a run around. He is looking for an active home to match his energetic nature where he can go on lots of adventures and show lots of love in return. He just loves people and will greet everyone he meets. He basks in attention and fuss! He would like a home where his owner is around a lot as he loves company.

“He is still a young boy so he would benefit from continued training and socialisation.

“He’s such a smiley and lovely dog and we have no idea why he hasn’t been snapped up yet!”

Billy could live with children of secondary school age or older, who are used to larger breeds. He could live with another friendly dog but would prefer not to live with any cats or small furries.