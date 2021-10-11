Hero Wellingborough cop up for bravery award after saving woman from burning building

A police officer who had been in the job for just six months when he rescued a woman from a burning building will attend a prestigious awards ceremony tomorrow (Tuesday).

PC Taylor Ladner has been invited to the National Police Bravery Awards after his nomination last year for his bravery and quick-thinking actions.

When still a trainee and a student constable PC Ladner attended a call to a Wellingborough house where reports suggested that a woman was assaulting a man.

When PC Ladner arrived at the scene ,however, he found the house engulfed in flames - and with the fire brigade yet to arrive, he went into the property.

Northamptonshire Police Federation chairman Sam Dobbs said: "He was alone on arrival, with no immediate back-up and before the fire service arrived.

“In the finest traditions of policing and in line with our force strapline - fighting crime and protecting people - Taylor placed his own safety behind that of the member of the public, despite knowing that she intended to harm herself and was being physically uncooperative.

“Taylor showed exemplary courage without recklessness. He is a very worthy nominee for the awards, given the circumstances and his experience at the time.”

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service had been called but, realising time was against him, PC Ladner made the brave decision to enter the property himself.

Battling against smoke, heat and fire, PC Ladner managed to rescue a woman, who was intent on dying inside the property, dragging her out of the building and ultimately saving her life.

A woman was later convicted of arson in connection with the incident and sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 24 months, with 25 days of rehabilitation and a six-month alcohol rehabilitation course.

The National Police Bravery Awards is held by the Police Federation of England and Wales to honour officers who have performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.