Here's why the new water fountain in Northampton's £12.4m Market Square is sometimes switched off

Here’s how the new water fountain at Northampton’s Market Square is maintained following £12.4 million works.

Visitors to Northampton’s Market Square may have noticed the new fountain switched off on occasion, but West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says this is part of routine maintenance and safety measures.

The council has explained to this newspaper how the fountain is managed and maintained to give the public a better understanding of how it operates.

A council spokesman said: “Maintenance of the fountain is a shared effort, with different tasks carried out by council staff and contractors depending on the nature of the work. While basic upkeep can be handled in-house, more specialised repairs require external contractors.”

The new water fountain in Northampton’s Market Square

According to WNC, the fountain is closely monitored through regular site inspections and a system that alerts the council to any faults. Cleaning involves a variety of methods, which the council says are essential to keep the feature in good condition.

It is also normal for the fountain to be switched off at times, particularly during certain weather conditions. The council spokesman said: “They are switched off when temperatures drop to 4°C or below, to prevent ice forming on the ground, or during high winds to stop water blowing across the square.”

The fountain typically operates between 8am and 8pm but may run longer during special events, says WNC. Monthly testing for Legionella is also carried out.

The new water feature, completed by contractors Stepnell in October 2024, is part of a major refurbishment of Northampton’s Market Square, which began in February 2023 and was completed in November 2024.

The revamped square includes new paving, water features, seating, improved landscaping, a dedicated events space, and 18 fixed market stalls.

Previously responding to criticism of the fountain, councillor Daniel Lister, in charge of the project at WNC, said: “It looks fantastic. It looks really good. Once it’s all going and all the jets are going and the lights are on, I think it looks absolutely brilliant. I think the comments in the Chron, once people get past the anti-council stuff, there’s a lot of positive comments coming through.”

This newspaper submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to WNC asking for the total cost breakdown of the £12.4 million project. However, the council responded by saying that the total costs are not yet finalised.

A spokesman said: “This is a live contract and costs are not finalised. This information will be made available in due course, by the end of 2025.”