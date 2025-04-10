Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s why military aircraft from around the world have been flying so low over Northampton this past week.

Over the past week, many people have reported on social media that they can hear low-flying aircraft at night over the town.

The latest incident occurred last night (Wednesday April 9) at around 11 pm when a US Air Force CV-22 Osprey flew at 2,000 feet over the Duston and Moulton areas of the town at 230 knots (kts), approximately 265 miles per hour (mph).

According to FlightRadar24, the aircraft left its base at Mildenhall at around 8pm, made its way over south Northampton, including Grange Park, then continued to Wales before looping back to Mildenhall, flying over Duston and the north of the town.

Fighter jets have been flying over the town as part of a wider NATO operation. Credit: Alex Van Noije/RAF.

The US Public Affairs department at Lakenheath has been contacted for comment.

Explaining the situation, a spokesman from the plane expert Facebook group Daventry Radar Corridor Spotter said: “These Ospreys belong to the 7th Special Operations Squadron, which is why they carry out a lot of night vision and low-level training. They have only just started flying back through the area again, but they used to be a regular sight – almost a daily occurrence. Soon, everyone will get used to their presence again.”

They added: “A lot of people are freaking out in some groups. It would be helpful if members could direct people to our group so they can be more informed about the military aircraft flying through the area.”

However, it is not just US military aircraft that have been spotted overhead this past week. Others have reported seeing Spanish and British military aircraft flying loudly and low overhead.

The UK Ministry of Defence told this newspaper that this activity is part of routine training for ‘Exercise Ramstein Flag 2025’.

According to the RAF, Exercise Ramstein Flag 25 trains NATO forces to break through enemy defences, defend against air and missile attacks, quickly move between bases, and share information smoothly across allied nations.

Hosted by the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), the exercise involves more than 90 aircraft operating from 12 Allied air bases, supported by over 15 nations.

Last week, RAF Marham in Norfolk welcomed six F-18 Hornet fighter jets from the Spanish Air Force to the base as part of Exercise Ramstein Flag 2025.

The RAF said the operation has demonstrated that its “personnel, infrastructure, training, and support are fit to meet current and future demands,” enabling them to assist partner nations “at any time” while also supporting operations with their own assets.

Asked if the event was anything to do with global events, an MoD spokesperson said: “It is one of a series of exercises. This one is an annual event and offers routine multinational training to ensure our air force and that of our allies are ready for operations if need be. In summary, it is nothing out of the ordinary.”