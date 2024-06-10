Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s why BBC Radio Northampton has had a controversial parking ticket overturned by the council.

Saints claimed the Gallagher Premiership title for the first time in ten years on Saturday (June 8) at Twickenham, London.

On Sunday (June 9), a bus parade took the Saints players, coaches and staff into the centre of town, where they partied with their fans at the Guildhall.

Our photographer Kirsty Edmonds was there to see it all.

Here's the BBC Radio Northampton van parked up in Guildhall Road with a ticket slapped on it on Sunday afternoon (June 9)

BBC Radio Northampton was also there reporting on the special day. However, one of the broadcaster’s media vans was ticketed by an eager West Northants Council (WNC) parking warden.

A picture of the ticketed Mercedes van was posted across social media, where the public gave their two cents on the incident.

Marc Webber wrote: “Nice to see WNC making some money out of the town’s joy!”

The penalty charge is either £70 (reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days); or £50 (reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days).

However, WNC has since said it will be rescinding the ticket because there was an agreement already in place, which the keen warden must have not been told about.

A WNC spokesman said: "We're pleased that our enforcement officers are so diligent but in order for the BBC to broadcast from this incredibly important event, they needed to park their satellite van in close proximity to the Guildhall. We agreed this ahead of time, which is why we have chosen to withdraw the PCN."