Here's where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Northamptonshire TODAY .. weather permitting!
World famous RAF acrobatic display team whizz through on their way back to base
Northamptonshire gets a bonus view of the Red Arrows flying over the county on Thursday morning (October 21).
The world famous RAF acrobatic display team are heading home from making a guest appearance at Portsmouth Harbour on Wednesday.
Weather permitting, Red Arrows fans will be able to see the jets along a route through South Northamptonshire before turning north-west over Kettering, heading back to base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
They will cross the A5 somewhere between Potterspury and Paulerspury, south of Towcester, and fly close to vilages of Hartwell and Yardley Hastings before turning left over Wollaston at 10.23am. according to the military-airshows.co.uk website.
From there it's over the A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden Lakes, over Burton Latimer, Barton Seagrave and Kettering beefore heading out of the county to the west of Corby.
All timings and route may change at short notice due to weather and other operational requirements.