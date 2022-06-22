Red Arrows fans in and around Northampton should get two good looks at the world famous jets whizzing overhead on successive days this week.

The RAF acrobatic will fly from Peterborough towards Towcester on Thursday morning (June 23) heading for one of their breathtaking performances at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

And their return is due to take them directly over Northampton's Lift Tower on Friday evening (June 24).

The RAF acrobatic team are firm favourites wherever they fly

Flight plans published on military-airshows.co.uk website show the Arrows at Thorney, just east of Peterborough, at 9.58am on Thursday.

Just SEVEN MINUTES later the Hawk jets will be over Potterspury on the A5 on the other side of Northamptonshire.

The planned route takes them over Raunds, Stanwick Irthlingborough, Higham Ferrers, Castle Ashby, Yardley Hastings and Yardley Gobion — although timings and route are subject to late change due to weather of other requirements.

Friday's return sees the Arrows due back over Towcester at 6.49pm on a route which will taken them via Blisworth, the St James’ neighbourhood of Northampton, Kingsthorpe, Brixworth towards their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

The Red arrows are due to fly south-east from Peterborough to Pottersbury on Thursday morning (left) — and back directly over Northampton on Friday evening

The Red Arrows are the aerobatic display team of the RAF – officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.

Formed in 1964, their flights have become must-see events, and the displays often grace major national commemorations — including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this month.