The Red Arrows will be over Northampton twice on Friday lunchtime

The Red Arrows will make two flying visits to the skies over Northampton on Friday lunchtime (July 22).

Aircraft from the RAF's world-famous aerobatic display team are heading south for a flypast at Farnborough Airshow in Hampshire — and then to Scotland for displays on Saturday and in Ireland on Sunday.

Their flightpath from RAF Scampton to Farnborough takes them over villages west of Northampton including Harpole and Kislingbury at around 12.12pm then across the A43 south of Blisworth and the A5 near Towcester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The return trip probably less than half-an-hour later goes directly over Roade, Collingtree, Northampton town centre, and Brixworth sometime between 12.37pm and 12.45pm

Timings according to the military-airshows.co.uk website are subject to late alteration for operational or weather reasons.