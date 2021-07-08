Here's when the world famous Red Arrows will fly over Daventry and Northampton this weekend

The Red Arrows are famous for their spectacular aerial displays

Parts of Northamptonshire will get TWO views of the world-famous Red Arrows flying over the county this weekend.

The squadron, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, will be heading south early tomorrow (Friday July 9) for an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed — and back home to RAF Scampton on Sunday.

But you need to be quick to catch a glimpse — and don't expect any red, white and blue smoke or fancy loop-the-loops and fly-pasts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomorrow's flightpath takes the Red Arrows over Long Buckby and Daventry just before 9am

Flight plans show the Arrows at Market Harborough at 8.55am Friday but it will take the ten Arrows' BAE Hawk aircraft about FIVE MINUTES to cross the a corner of West Northamptonshire to Banbury, flying over Long Buckby and Daventry at around 645mph.

Sunday's return includes a stretch directly over Roade and Northampton between 3.11pm and 3.16pm before heading up the A508 back towards Harborough — although both routes may change due to weather or other requirements.

The planes are powered by a single Rolls-Royce Turbomeca Adour Mk 861 turbofan engine producing 5,700lb of thrust and giving them a top speed of 645mph.

But don't fret if you miss this weekend's fly-pasts. The Red Arrows are booked in to appear before the start of next weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.