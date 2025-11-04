Here’s what YOU think about the new booking-only system for tips in Northampton now in force this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday November 3, a new booking-only system for West Northamptonshire’s household recycling centres came into force aiming to reduce queues, manage traffic, and ensure the service is used by local residents.

The system covers Sixfields, Ecton Lane, Daventry, Towcester, Brixworth, and Farthinghoe sites. Residents can now reserve a 15-minute slot online or by phone, with vans and trailers allowed 30 minutes. Visitors must provide name, address, vehicle registration, and details of the vehicle when booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chronicle & Echo visited Sixfields tip on Tuesday (November 4) around midday. Despite having no prior booking, the man on duty took a vehicle registration and allowed access.

Chronicle & Echo visited Sixfields tip on Tuesday around midday

Residents who visited on the second day of the scheme shared their thoughts.

One said: “Usually it’s rammed down here and you can’t get in, you have to park all the way down there if you’re coming up here. Yeah, it’s better. I turned up ten minutes early but it doesn’t matter. You get a confirmation email with your booking time and booking site and everything. The guy takes your registration, that’s it. Simple as that.”

Another said: “All it’s going to mean is that the fly tipping is going to increase. It would normally be quite busy at this. It’d be chocker, but it's not. The booking system is putting people off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “I didn’t actually use the system because my permits for the van weren’t swapped onto the new system, so I just emailed them. But they got back to me and I said I wanted to come at 11 o’clock today and here I am.

It wasn't very busy at the tip at midday on Tuesday

They added: "I think the biggest cock-up is what they’ve done with the parking. The old days with all the lanes were fine. I don’t know why they try and fix something that’s not broken.”

One said simply: “It’s not good,” while a third said: “I’m indifferent.”

Previous online comments on the Chronicle & Echo Facebook page also brought a mix of opinions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Ball: “Tip runs are mostly last minute jobs… great way to encourage fly tipping… another bright idea from the council.”

The man on duty checking to see if users have booked in

Vinny Tailor: “Literally use this as a last minute thing, fly tipping is about to SKYROCKET.”

Stuart Flight: “It is to reduce the queues when I go it is absolutely packed with long queues so this new system is a great way of managing the tip.”

James Worth: “They have done this in Milton Keynes since Covid. Works perfectly well! Takes less than a minute to book.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officials say the booking system will allow them to monitor site use and add extra slots during busy periods.

Councillor Nigel Stansfield, cabinet member for environment, recycling and waste, said: “We know that the introduction of this new system may take some residents time to get used to, but it is designed to make visits to our recycling centres a more pleasant and efficient experience.”

Slots can be booked up to two weeks in advance, or at least 30 minutes before arrival on the day. Trade and non-resident vehicles must pay to use the sites.

For more information, residents can visit the West Northamptonshire Council website or call 0300 126 7000.