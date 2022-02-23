Here's what YOU said about the council's decision to relocate Northampton's iconic market

The majority of Northampton Chronicle and Echo readers have slammed the council's decision to relocate the town's historic market.

Councillors insist the move will enable the whole market to be kept together.

Fitzy and his son are wholly against the relocation

However, this decision has been met with outcry from market traders and the general public alike.

Here's what Chron readers had to say today (Wednesday, February 23).

Jamie Harrison said: "Wasting money again. The town centre is dead as a shopping experience."

Tony Clarke said: "It's not as if the council hasn't been warned about what has happened elsewhere. Including by the much missed Mike Ingram who tried in vain to get the council to see sense and protect our historic open Market Square.

"This is I am afraid the end of our historic open Market Square. Shame on each and every Tory councillor and any others on the feckless, useless and soulless West Northants Council for voting this through."

Ellie Philpott said: "I would’ve moved them to Peacock Place (or whatever it’s called now). That centre is STUNNING and it’s crushing that all the shops are leaving there."

Eric Whitehouse said: "Another stupid decision to keep people out of the town centre. They are just going to waste the money yet again. If you are young, poor, old, disabled, disadvantaged in any way you are not welcome in Northampton.

"The captive audience who have no choice but to use Northampton are being treated dreadfully by the council."

Paul Motley said: "It maybe a great revamp of Market Square (although I doubt it) but will the regular market traders still be in business when it's all done?"

Niall Skinner said: "Another reason not to shop in Northampton. Sounds like the council want these stall holders to go bust."

Erica Barnes said: "Are this council stark raving bonkers? They have no idea how people feel about the market.

"Let us, the people who pay you, have the opportunity to vote for what we want instead of the council telling us what they have decided we want."

Mark Crilley said: "Another pathetic decision by am inept council. Killing the [town] is all they are interested in."

Amy-Louise Roche, who provided one of the only positive comments, said: "Although two years is a long time, you have to remember it’s temporary and it will be back where it’s meant to be. It needs to be done at some time."

Brad Hales said: "What a farcical decision. It's obvious... that this will be the death of the market. The decision makers in this town are an absolute joke."

Jaqui Gillard said: "Why not put the market stalls along the centre of Abington Street like they do with the Christmas Market? Far more footfall and not just shoved out the way."

Joanne Murray said: "Absolutely ridiculous. The council haven’t [got] a brain between them."

Hayley Fulcher said: "Utterly ridiculous and in my opinion, intentionally negligent."

Margaret Inman said: "Brilliant, I have mobility problems so that means I won't be able to visit the market again, great planning once again."