Here’s what you can expect from Bite Street’s ‘biggest ever line up’ this bank holiday weekend at Delapre Abbey

If you haven’t heard of Bite Street, where have you been? The event is Northampton's self-proclaimed “hottest street food pop-up” and this weekend you can check it out for a “one-off special” at Delapre Abbey.

10 different vendors will join Bite Street on rotation from Friday (August 25) until Sunday (August 27), as the event takes over the south lawn at the historic venue.

“Bite Street attracts the best street food traders for miles around,” says the website. “And pairs good food with great drinks and cool tunes.”

There will be seating for more than 600 people for the “al fresco extravaganza” at Delapre Abbey. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

This is your chance to celebrate the long weekend with good food, house cocktails, beer, wine and great vibes from DJ Chris Allen kickstarting the event on Friday evening.

Bite Street will run from 5.30pm until 9.30pm on Friday (August 25), 1pm until 9.30pm on Saturday (August 26), and 12pm until 4.30pm on Sunday (August 27).

Which street food traders can you expect to see over the bank holiday weekend?

Just some of the street food traders you can get your hands on at Delapre Abbey over the bank holiday weekend.

Cleopatra’s Kitchen: This Bite Street favourite will bring a taste of the Middle East all weekend, with freshly-made falafels, hand-crafted chicken and lamb shawarma, and freshly baked flatbread. Vegan and gluten free options available.

Cookie Babes: If you are looking to finish your visit off with a sweet treat, you can get your hands on Cookie Babes’ loaded cookie pies all weekend long.

Fashion Bake: Spreading joy one dumpling at a time is Fashion Bake, another of Bite Street’s regular vendors. Bao buns and handmade dumplings will be available, as well as vegan options.

Fold Me Close: The second new trader, Fold Me Close, will be joining Bite Street on the final day of the weekend to provide knock-out pizza.

Good Times Cafe UK: You can get your hands on Good Times Cafe’s gourmet grilled cheese toasties, hot drinks and brownies on Friday and Saturday. Vegetarian options available.

Nori Shed: Japanese fried chicken and healthy bowl food will be available to purchase all weekend from these Asian-fusion innovators. Vegan options available.

Phata-Phat: This vendor offers Indian street food, but not as you know it. The spice legends at Phata-Phat will be selling butter chicken poutine, keema loaded fries and cauliflower poutine. Gluten free options available.

The Filthy Greek: This new trader is joining Bite Street on Friday and Saturday, offering Greek kebabs and wraps.

The Flavour Trailer: Flavoursome burgers from local legends The Flavour Trailer will be available on Friday and Saturday.

The Smoke Pit: Another of Bite Street’s favourites, The Smoke Pit, will be available all weekend – serving loaded fries and wings from their food van.

What other information do you need to know?

There is sufficient free parking at Delapre Abbey and as a one-off special with extra vendors, it will be counter service for both food and drink.

Last orders for drinks will be 30 minutes before closing. The kitchen will close at 9pm on both Friday and Saturday, and 4pm on Sunday.

Children under 10 can enter for free and do not require a ticket. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome but must be kept on a lead.