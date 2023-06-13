Here’s what we thought of Duston Market – the newest way to support Northampton’s independent businesses

Northampton’s range of independent businesses is something to be proud of and I was pleased to visit the second ever Duston Market last weekend.

Taking place the second Saturday of each month, the market is located in the car park at Duston Village Bakery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concept was first suggested to bakery owner Jenni Smith by George Mullen, who runs sweet shop FlossBox, and it is now already in its second month.

Taking place the second Saturday of each month, the next event is planned for July 8.

After the first event proved a success in May, I could not wait to go along on what was a very sunny Saturday – and it did not disappoint.

As my family and I entered the car park, we were met with smiles and the traders were pleased to welcome customers to the newly founded event.

One business I was particularly pleased to see on the list of June traders was Made by Millie, a popular cookie business that has continued to build on its success over the past couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having seen how quickly Millie sells out at pop up events – which is hardly a surprise with how delicious her cookies are – I pre-ordered some in advance to make sure I did not miss out.

Just a glimpse at four of the traders available to shop from last Saturday (June 10). Photos: Duston Market.

And it was lucky I did as, yet again, Millie sold out of her in demand cookies ahead of the end of the market – which ran from 9am until 3pm.

After securing the cookies and passing by Scruffy Dog Silver’s stall on the way in, we wandered to the top of the car park where clothing from Mint and Dove and homemade goodness from Friars Farm were available to purchase.

You have to admire Duston Market’s variety, with cookies, sweets, homemade produce, jewellery, clothing and Neal’s Yard Remedies products from Rachel Dennis all in one place last Saturday (June 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goods were secured from Friars Farm, who were having a steady morning selling a range of products during their second time at Duston Market – from handmade cheese and pickles, to fudge from their local suppliers.

Lastly, before getting out of the scorching sunshine, we paid a visit to organiser George’s sweet stall – it was certainly sweet treats galore at this month’s market.

There is something so nostalgic about a sweet stall, which is why you usually end up walking away with bags of sweets you have not tasted since your childhood.

It will come as no surprise that each of us picked our favourites and even a bag of candy floss was purchased. George brings his candyfloss machine to all events he attends and it goes down a treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All in all, it was great to see such variety in one place and to have the opportunity to support independents at such a challenging time for them.

And we also picked up a steak pie from Jenni in Duston Village Bakery, which is open as usual while the market is taking place.

I will certainly be paying the market a visit next month as although the list of confirmed vendors is yet to be released, there is a delicious eatery in the pipeline – so keep your eyes peeled.