Here’s what two Northampton political figures have to say about the proposed town centre car parking increases

Ahead of the end of the public consultation into West Northamptonshire Council’s draft budget proposals, two political figures have spoken out against increasing town centre parking charges.

Andrew Lewer, a Conservative MP for Northampton South, has spoken of how Northampton Town Centre businesses have “suffered profoundly” in recent years – particularly during the pandemic – and has labelled it an “unwise time to propose large scale parking fee rises”.

He said: “Everyone is aware of the financial pressures the council faces to protect frontline services, but the point is that car parking is a frontline service for town centre businesses, which they already pay substantial sums for, in the form of business rates.

Andrew Lewer MP (right) and Councillor Harry Barrett (left) have spoken out against the proposals.

“I am hopeful that at this consultation stage the strength of feeling from local businesses, Councillors, myself and Chronicle & Echo gives West Northamptonshire Council the opportunity to see sense and change its mind – and show much needed support for local town centre businesses."

Echoing the views of Andrew Lewer MP is Councillor Harry Barrett, representing the Labour Party in the Kingsthorpe South ward, and the shadow cabinet member for education.

Cllr Barrett said: “This is a poorly thought out decision, which will have the biggest impact on the poorest in society.

“Everyone is paying more but receiving less and this will have a direct knock-on to those who already can’t afford to live – and will further limit their choices.

“This decision lacks thought and requires a rethink that’ll engage with everyone. It’s not appropriate right now.”

Alike to the businesses who have spoken out as part of this newspaper’s campaign, Cllr Barrett believes if this proposal goes ahead, it will have a “domino effect”.

“With people having less money to spend and visit the town centre, the local economic development will drop, and there will be no businesses left to pay the council’s rates,” he said.

The West Northamptonshire Councillor also said this decision would create “a barrier to accessing the town centre”, which will see traders suffer.

He said: “It’s completely unacceptable. This decision would only go one way and will stop businesses from flourishing.”

Following the news that the council is considering bulldozing the Mayorhold Car Park because it is underused, Cllr Barrett questioned: “If they can’t fill that car park now, how can we expect to fill it if the prices rise?

“It’s illogical and there is no forward thinking.”

He holds the belief that raising the charges will give people more of an opportunity to neglect the town centre, and give them a reason not to visit.

As the shadow cabinet member for education, Cllr Barrett spoke of the town centre as a place families may go for a break – and he says it will be the families with the least money who will pay the consequences if the proposal goes ahead.

He finished by labelling even the contemplation that this would be a good idea as “astonishing”, and expressing his backing for the Chronicle & Echo’s campaign and Wesley Suter’s petition.

