The Church is an events and dining experience in a 12th century church in Northampton, and each year they host an array of Christmas events.

The Bridge Street venue looks forward to welcoming guests to celebrate the festive season and is eager to share them with Chronicle & Echo readers.

For an upmarket, fine dining experience, this could be the place to take your loved ones or to book for a Christmas do – particularly if their upcoming themed night later this month takes your fancy.

Here is what is coming up during the festive season at The Church Northampton…

Fawlty Towers Christmas Special – Saturday 25 November

After the “huge success and demand” after their previous Fawlty Towers evening, the event is running again at the end of the month on Saturday, November 25.

Sharing what attendees can expect from the evening, The Church said: “It’s Christmas at Fawlty Towers, but Basil’s finding it a challenge to get into the Christmas spirit.

“He booked a father Christmas who hasn’t turned up, and Manuel is a very poor substitute. There’s rat poison on the turkey so he has to turn to a local chef for help, while keeping the health inspector at bay.

“He still hasn’t hung the decorations despite promising Sybil it would be done before dinner and, to make things worse, there’s a German Christmas Market taking place next door.

“As long as no one mentions the war, surely everything will go smoothly?

“Join Basil, Sybil and Manuel for a hilarious seasonal celebration featuring favourite moments from the TV series, with a special Christmas twist.”

Event tickets are priced at £65 per person, which includes a three-course meal. Tickets can be purchased online, or you can email The Church directly via [email protected] to save on booking fees.

Food pre-orders are required before the event and you can find a glimpse of the menu choices below.

There are three starters, varying across soup, prawns and festive pate. For the main course, the choice is between festive roast turkey, vegan roasted butternut, salmon, vegetable stew, and pork belly – each with accompanying extras.

Crumble, cheesecake and ice cream are the dessert options and you can pay a surplus charge of £8 for a cheeseboard for two, containing local produce.

The event will run from 7pm on Saturday evening until midnight, and ticket sales close next Friday (November 17) so be quick to secure your place.

Christmas Parties – from Monday 27 November to Saturday 23 December

The Church’s Christmas parties are available from Monday, November 27 to Saturday, December 23, and three courses are priced at £55 per person.

Friday and Saturday are the venue’s party nights, which include a DJ at no extra cost. A DJ can be provided for parties during the rest of the week for a chargeable fee.

The Church runs on the motto ‘the more, the merrier’ and can facilitate groups of up to 120 people.

The three starter choices are chicken and cranberry terrine, cumin roasted cauliflower and celeriac soup, and smoked mackerel mousse.

The main courses span across roast turkey, slow roasted daube of beef, and festive stuffed butternut squash, served with all the trimmings. All main courses are gluten-free and all details can be found online.

Christmas pudding, black forest trifle and orange posset are the deserts up for grabs.

If you wish to book, you should complete the enquiry form on The Church’s website. A 50 percent deposit is required for each guest, with the remaining balance to be paid two weeks before the event.