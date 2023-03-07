Lots of progress has been made in the run up to the relaunch of the Northampton Balloon Festival this August, 14 years on from moving from its original location.

Show Time Events Group took over the iconic event and announced at the end of last year that it will run on August 18, 19 and 20.

The Balloon Festival originally took place on the Racecourse from 1989 until 2008 and will return there this year.

Tickets are now on sale for August 18, 19 and 20.

After moving to Billing Aquadrome for a number of years, the ambition is to reintroduce the event as a major contender in the ballooning and events calendar once again.

David Bailey of Show Time Events, who is organising and running the reestablished festival, said: “We’ve been trying to make this change since 2016 and we’re really excited to build it back to what it previously was.

“We’d like to see the balloons take flight every morning and night across the three days.”

Since David spoke to Chronicle & Echo in December last year, he says organising the event is going “very well” and lots of progress has been made.

This life-sized action man balloon will be at the festival, in its only public appearance this year as it is too old to fly.

51 balloons have been registered so far and Show Time Events Group is currently working to secure shaped balloons.

It has been confirmed that a life-sized action man balloon will be at the festival, which David hopes will go down well among attendees – especially as this will be its only public appearance this year as it is too old to fly.

When last speaking to this newspaper, David expressed his belief that the Balloon Festival was less of a success when it moved to Billing Aquadrome due to the location, as it was less central than the Racecourse.

“Hosting the event at Billing didn’t do it for people,” he said. “2019 was a bad year as the weather was terrible and then the pandemic hit.”

David says balloon festivals are quick to get bad reputations if they do not take flight, but people need to remember that the slightest wind can prevent them taking off.

He said: “We will have everything in place, but all we need is the weather.”

Attendees are reassured that if the balloons do not take off, children will be invited to get into the baskets and there will be many more activities and entertainment in place.

This will include live arena entertainment, craft, community and local produce marquees, charity stalls, a circus workshop, catering units, bars, a funfair, live stage music, and the weekend will finish with a firework finale on Sunday evening (August 20).

So far, David has confirmed a number of demonstrations have been booked – including American Civil War reenactments, a stunt team, and ferret display racing.

The fireworks finale and a circus workshop have also already been booked in, and David is currently in talks with businesses about a local produce tent.

The change to the Balloon Festival came after several meetings among the new balloon directors – Vista Balloon Flights, Northampton Town Council and West Northamptonshire Council.

David said: “This is a much-needed injection into the town. We need to gain people’s trust back.

“We hope there will be a real community feel, as this used to be a massive event with hundreds of thousands attending.”

Northampton Town Council are responsible for getting local groups, societies and charities involved – and any interested should contact them directly.

Any balloonists, companies and businesses who want to get involved should email [email protected]

David and his team were pleased to see the “massive response” to the Balloon Festival’s return following the announcement.

Tickets are now available to pre-book for £2.75 each, which will enable people to avoid queueing to pay upon entry.

Those who choose to pay upon entry in August will be charged £3.50 each.

Children under one metre tall can enter the event for free.

“There’s a lot to see for this price,” said David.

It has also been confirmed that the Northampton Town Festival will go ahead in July as a separate event from the Balloon Festival.

There will be more coverage to come on this in due course.