Here's how you can win tickets to be the first on new Wicksteed Park ride

Galaxy Invaders

Visitors to Kettering s Wicksteed Park will be able to enjoy an adrenalin-pumping new ride from next Saturday (July 24) when Galaxy Invaders lands in the 'Thrill Zone'.

And to mark the arrival of the “out of this world” attraction, we're giving you the chance to win one of ten pairs of tickets for an exclusive first ride the day before it officially opens.

Galaxy Invaders will send thrill-seekers into orbit at high speed and the ride will be included in the cost of ride wristbands, which have been held at 2019 prices (£20 for children and £17 for adults), with ride tickets remaining at £2.50 (one ticket per ride).

The park hopes it will become a firm favourite with visitors, alongside the likes of Rocky River Falls, Paratrooper, Dodgems and the rollercoaster, which has been refurbished and renamed Dinosaur Valley.

Other visitor favourites include Meerkat Manor, the train, Sway Rider, Mini Rangers, and the carousel.

Rachel James, Wicksteed Park’s head of sales and marketing, said: “Galaxy Invaders is a fantastic addition to the Thrill Zone and we can’t wait for people to come and have a go on it.

"We have been determined to enhance and improve the attractions at the park and the new ride makes our ride wristbands even better value than they already were.”

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to ride Galaxy Invaders on Friday, July 23, just answer the following question:

In which part of the park is the new ride situated?

Is it:

A) Splash Zone

B) Thrill Zone

C) Adventure Zone

Email your answers to [email protected] with Galaxy Invaders Competition in the subject line.