Here’s how you can submit a story to the Northampton Chronicle & Echo

Have you got a story you want to share?

By David Summers
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:51 pm
The Chronicle & Echo has launched a new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and printed edition.

Using the link below, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to the Chron.

https://submit.nationalworld.com/

Are you raising money for charity and need support? Have you launched a new book? Has your group or organisation been out and about? Have you got an event you want publicity for? Just our Submit Your Story page