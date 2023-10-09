News you can trust since 1931
Here's everything you need to know about the hotly-anticipated Oktoberfest Northampton event this weekend

“Get ready for one hell of a party!”
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST
Northampton is gearing up for a weekend of Bavarian revelry at the highly-anticipated Oktoberfest event – here’s everything you need to know.

From Friday evening (October 13) until Saturday night (October 14), the town's Oktoberfest celebration at Delapre Abbey promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, fun, and, of course, plenty of beer.

The organisers said: “Get ready for one hell of a party! From start to finish you’ll be enjoying great food and drink, DJs and amazing live oompah music! You’ll be singing all the way home…”

Oktoberfest Northampton will take place at Delapre Abbey this weekend (October 13 and 14)Oktoberfest Northampton will take place at Delapre Abbey this weekend (October 13 and 14)
Here’s a schedule of what’s going on at the event this weekend, according to the organisers.

Friday evening – 5 PM to 11 PM: For those eager to kickstart the festivities, Friday evening offers a fantastic opportunity. Standard entry tickets are priced at £19.50, which includes access to Oktoberfest with live entertainment and a guaranteed seat. But if you're looking to upgrade your experience, VIP tables are available for £42.50, offering a free stein of bier, a meal voucher, queue-jump entry, and waitress service.

Saturday Afternoon – 12 PM to 5 PM: The excitement continues on Saturday afternoon, with the same ticket options available. Standard tickets at £19.50 provide access to all the fun, including live entertainment and a guaranteed seat. The VIP table package, mentioned above, is also available.

Saturday Evening – 6 PM to 11 PM: As the sun sets on Saturday, the festivities continue. Standard entry tickets at £19.50 grant customers entry to the lively Oktoberfest event, complete with live entertainment and a guaranteed seat. The VIP table package, mentioned above, is also available.

Live Oompah band: Nothing says Oktoberfest like the musical stylings of our Oompah band. Playing a mix of german classics, as well as contemporary songs - they will have you singing, dancing, clunking glasses, swinging, swaying and stamping!

Traditional Food: Oktoberfest isn't just about the steins of beer and the music; it's about the food! There will be Wursts, ‘tasty’ Frikadellen, ‘mouth-watering’ Pan Haus, and many more traditional German culinary delight on offer.

Steins of German Bier: In Germany, they don't drink beer by the pint; they drink it by the Stein. At Oktoberfest Northampton, there are plenty of drink options available to suit all tastes, but in the organisers’ opinion, nothing beats the humble stein.

Entertainment & DJs: Eva, one of the ‘finest and furiously funny’ Fräuline compères on the international cabaret scene will be there. Plus the Oompah band isn’t the only musical entertainment for the evening - the organisers say there will also be live DJ sets, playing after the party, meaning you can dance the night away.

For ticket bookings and more information, visit https://www.oktoberfestparty.co.uk/northampton

