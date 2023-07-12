Here’s everything Northampton Town are doing for the community this summer

Northampton Town Community Trust will continue to serve the public this summer, running football and non-football related programmes for children, the elderly and the disabled.

The club’s award winning charitable arm has been making a difference in Northampton since 1994 in all walks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hill, 24, marketing and communications coordinator at Northampton Town Community Trust said: “I think people have that sort of affinity to a football club. I think we are more than just a football club in a way, the way we work in the community in so many different areas from young people in schools all the way up to our adult programmes.

The trust will continue to help vulnerable members of the community during the football off-season.

“For the people we work with, I think we can be vital at times.”

The trust will host five holiday camps across the summer aimed at children who qualify for free school meal vouchers during term time in order to guarantee them some hot food.

Mr Hill added: “It is crucial. The initiative of free school meals is great to help those families out whilst they are at school but during the holiday period, it's not easy for those families. This funded project allows them to enjoy activities and fun games with their friends but also they don’t miss out on being fed over that holiday period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of the camps will begin on July 27. Areas across Northamptonshire including Oakway Academy and Woodford Halse Primary School are being used for the events.

Northampton Town Community Trust will host a number of courses and events over the summer.

In addition, the pan disability soccer schools will run twice a week as well as goalkeeper specific training for disabled people.

Mr Hill said: “For me in my role, covering all aspects of our department, it is really rewarding. You get to see all of the work that we do, each week, with over 1,000 participants. Without the work the trust do, you almost wonder what would happen to some of these people.

“It is really impactful, it gives you that motivation to get up in the morning… it is enjoyable seeing the kind of impact that you’re having on the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust recently won the ‘More Than Football’ award in November 2022 which celebrates the best social initiatives in all of European football.

“For the people we work with, I think we can be vital at times.”

Cobblers’ Community Trust can be supported by donations to the Claret Mountaineers, a team of Northampton fans climbing Scafell Pike this Summer in aid of the charity.

Mr Hill said: “Sharing the awareness for what we do in the community is great but also, we are a charity at the end of the day and funding is not always easy to come by.